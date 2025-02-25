As much as things have changed for the Commanders, 'it's the same as last year'
INDIANAPOLIS -- Depending on whose measure you use, the Washington Commanders exceeded expectations by about six or seven wins, and that's before you get to the postseason.
That kind of success changes things, at least on the outside. On the inside, Commanders' general manager Adam Peters wasn't surprised at all, and likewise, the direction of the team hasn't changed either.
While everyone is waiting for the first major move to come out of Washington–and it may come–it isn't going to be because Peters feels a need to amp up his spending in an ill-fated attempt to buy more wins.
"It's the same as last year," Peters said about how the winning impacts the offseason approach. "We just have a lot of free agents and we still have a lot of holes to (fill) on the roster. We have I think the second least amount of players on our roster in the league right now. So we'll be busy, but we want to spend on Commanders and spend in the right way. So that's how we're going to look at it."
It is certainly possible that big names like defensive end Myles Garrett or receivers Deebo Samuel or Chris Godwin are 'Commanders' in the sense that Peters is speaking of. It is also certainly possible they're not.
Entering his second year as the general manager, Peters is taking lessons from everything he went through in year one looking for the positives that will facilitate further growth for his team.
From the sounds of it, the first lesson he's leaning on is signing the right people for the building, not the headlines, and while that may not be the sexiest headline coming out of Indianapolis it feels like the type of approach that will ensure only the right moves are the ones that echo throughout Peters' tenure at the controls of the Commanders' roster.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency