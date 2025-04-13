Commanders draft versatile run-stopping cornerback in new mock draft
There are several different directions the Washington Commanders can go in the NFL Draft this season, and that is the point.
As the general manager of the Commanders, Adam Peters' offseason goal was to improve his roster while ensuring he wasn't forced to reach for a specific position in lieu of taking the best player available.
Assuming he fully feels flexible, Peters can go to work on draft weekend adding the best player for his Washington squad, including the potential that he adds a physical competitor like East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel to a roster that already includes Marshon Lattimore who has become known in the NFL for his 'dog mentality.'
Revel is the latest mock draft selection in an On SI projection by writer Matt Brandon.
"Revel’s versatility and skillset as both a run stopper and man-to-man defender makes him one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. If not for a torn ACL in September, the East Carolina product would probably be a top-20 pick," writes Brandon.
