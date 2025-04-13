Commander Country

Commanders draft versatile run-stopping cornerback in new mock draft

With their first pick in the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders may target a run-stopping man-corner to add to the roster.

David Harrison

East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel.
East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are several different directions the Washington Commanders can go in the NFL Draft this season, and that is the point.

As the general manager of the Commanders, Adam Peters' offseason goal was to improve his roster while ensuring he wasn't forced to reach for a specific position in lieu of taking the best player available.

Assuming he fully feels flexible, Peters can go to work on draft weekend adding the best player for his Washington squad, including the potential that he adds a physical competitor like East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel to a roster that already includes Marshon Lattimore who has become known in the NFL for his 'dog mentality.'

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown.
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Revel is the latest mock draft selection in an On SI projection by writer Matt Brandon.

"Revel’s versatility and skillset as both a run stopper and man-to-man defender makes him one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. If not for a torn ACL in September, the East Carolina product would probably be a top-20 pick," writes Brandon.  

READ MORE: Commanders acquire Jets' Breece Hall in blockbuster trade proposal

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders acquire Jets' Breece Hall in blockbuster trade proposal

• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan

• Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft

• Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News