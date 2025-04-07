Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal
The Washington Commanders could be on the verge of shaking up their backfield, as a new trade proposal suggests sending starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
The Commanders are currently short on draft capital, would receive a late-round pick in return, potentially one of Cleveland’s four sixth-round selections.
Washington, in the midst of a roster overhaul, may see this as an opportunity to gain valuable draft flexibility heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Adam Peters sees ‘monster’ potential in former Jets star for Commanders
The proposed deal was laid out by Heavy.com’s Tony Adame, who sees the Browns as an ideal trade partner due to their current roster needs and cap situation.
“Mired in financial purgatory for the next 2 years as they try to get clear of the worst contract in NFL history and without a starting quarterback,” Adame wrote, “the Browns also have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in a year where the available quarterbacks don’t scream ‘franchise savior’ like they did in 2024.”
One glaring issue for Cleveland is the running back position.
“One position the Browns are particularly lacking at right now is running back,” Adame said. “Cleveland’s bell cow in recent years, Nick Chubb, is a free agent without a team and hasn’t been the same since a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 regular season.”
That makes Robinson an attractive target.
“If anyone is primed to take a flyer on a semi-reliable running back right now via trade, it would be the Browns,” Adame said. “With that in mind, the Washington Commanders should reach out to gauge their interest in acquiring running back Brian Robinson Jr.”
In return, the Commanders might not ask for much—just a late-round selection, ideally pick No. 179 overall.
“The Commanders are also desperate to fill their draft coffers,” Adame said. “They have been dealing away picks since the middle of the 2024 season in exchange for proven veterans and currently only have 5 picks in the 2025 draft.”
For Washington, moving Robinson would be a tough decision, but one that could be justified if they’re leaning toward building draft capital. With only five selections in the upcoming draft, every additional pick helps—and running back may be a position they feel confident reloading later in the draft or through free agency.
The Browns would get a proven runner who could help their offense, while the Commanders would take another small but necessary step in reshaping their roster for the future.
READ MORE: Former Commanders star will give new team a 'formidable presence'
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' free agent signing continues to receive widespread criticism
• Adam Peters sees ‘monster’ potential in former Jets star for Commanders
• Commanders make announcement on WR
• 2 prospects identified as 'ideal picks' for Commanders in the NFL Draft