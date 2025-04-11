Commanders acquire Jets' Breece Hall in blockbuster trade proposal
The Washington Commanders haven't been strangers to big moves this offseason.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggests that the Commanders could acquire New York Jets running back Breece Hall in exchange for Luke McCaffrey and a fourth-round pick in this month's NFL Draft.
Hall to Commanders?
"Washington could now swing another move to reinforce the backfield, trading away wideout Luke McCaffrey and a fourth-round pick for Hall," Kay writes.
"McCaffrey had an uninspiring rookie season, appearing in all 17 games but catching just 18 passes for 168 yards and zero touchdowns. However, he still has potential to develop into a serviceable NFL receiver. The third-round pick may not ever develop into a superstar like his brother Christian, but he still has plenty of potential for the Jets to tap into.
"While giving up on McCaffrey after one season wouldn't be ideal, Washington shouldn’t pass on the opportunity to get a young player who fills a position of clear need on the roster. The Commanders are currently set to head into 2025 with an aging Austin Ekeler and journeyman Jeremy McNichols as the only running back depth behind starter Brian Robinson Jr.
"Hall would round out a Commanders offense that ranked No. 7 in the league last year in total yards but saw Daniels lead the team in rushing yardage and didn’t have a single running back go over the 800-yard mark. Hall could immediately slot in as Washington’s RB1 while forming one of the NFL's best one-two combinations alongside Robinson."
Hall would make the Commanders a true dynamo on offense, and that could help them get past the Philadelphia Eagles on their way towards a Super Bowl.
