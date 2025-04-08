Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders are hoping to get better pass rushers during the 2025 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson conducted a recent mock draft that fills the exact need, taking Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart with the No. 29 overall pick.
READ MORE: Commanders land new starting CB in former player's first mock NFL Draft
Stewart to the Commanders?
"For an edge rusher Stewart is enormous. He'll play too high at times but he can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength. He's got a quick first step, even for his size, with the power to shoot gaps. And when the bull rush doesn't get home, his huge frame allows him to knock down passes. He has a hair-on-fire motor who consistently plays with power and athleticism," Wilson writes.
Stewart didn't have major stats in college, recording just 4.5 sacks through three seasons, but his size will translate to the NFL and he should add some problems for opposing defensive coordinators in the league throughout his career.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26.
READ MORE: Commanders QB paid a visit to one of college football's top freshman
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• 2 prospects identified as 'ideal picks' for Commanders in the NFL Draft
• Commanders urged to trade for $120 million superstar WR
• Adam Peters sees ‘monster’ potential in former Jets star for Commanders