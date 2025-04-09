Key Commanders offseason dates revealed
The Washington Commanders have some important work coming up, and we're not talking about the NFL Draft.
While the selection of the next Commanders' rookies is critically important, the team will actually begin working on getting ready for the 2025 NFL season before draft weekend.
According to a release sent out to the media recently, Washington will begin its offseason program on April 22nd, the start of a three phase operation to get the team ready for a Super Bowl run.
The first day of the offseason program is April 22nd, and from there the team will hold its first organized team practice activity, or "OTA", on May 28th.
Subsequent OTAs for the Commanders will happen on May 30th, June 3-4th, and again on June 6th.
The last big event before training camp in July is the team's mandatory minicamp, scheduled to take place June 10-12th. All of it is currently expected to take place in Ashburn, Virginia at the team's headquarters and practice facility.
Teams such as the Washington rival Dallas Cowboys that have a new head coach this season are permitted to start their programs earlier than those with returning coaches, and will open their preparations on April 14th.
The Cowboys are also permitted to conduct an additional voluntary minicamp ahead of the draft, but are opting to not do so. Other teams with new head coaches, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, are opting to hold one, and theirs will take place April 21st-23rd.
