Jayden Daniels picks 4 Commanders teammates for his dream soccer squad
There are hopes that one day soon a team like the Washington Commanders will play a game in Paris, home to one of the world's most iconic stadiums, Parc des Princes.
As the NFL continues to expand its influence overseas, teams like the Commanders will benefit from the grown noteriety which only presents opportunities for more revenue and a larger stage for players like quarterback Jayden Daniels to stand upon.
Visiting Paris recently, Daniels took time to answer some questions, including one very specific one about what position he'd play if he took the leap from Washington to quarterback to international soccer star. Soccer, of course, is the most popular sport worldwide.
“I think I’d be a forward," Daniels responded to the question. "I always like to score goals, be the main attraction. So forward for sure.”
Daniels was then asked a fun follow-up: Which four teammates would he bring with him to make his five-man team?
"Marcus Mariota, Frankie Luvu, Mike Sainristil," Daniels responded, adding defensive lineman Efe Obada after some consideration.
We here at CommanderGameday don't cover soccer, but that crew sounds like a fun one to watch if the opportunity ever arose.
If the NFL continues to expand its influence overseas to crowds that normally spend their days watching soccer, perhaps a crossover opportunity may arise one day that would pit your favorite padded footballers against those who do it in shorts, on the pitch.
For now, we can only imagine the entertainment value that would bring.
READ MORE: Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders urged to draft 'speed demon' to boost pass rush
• Commanders get Jayden Daniels another weapon in NFL Draft prediction
• Commanders rival Cowboys named trading spot for $120 million star WR