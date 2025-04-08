Commander Country

Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft

The Washington Commanders hope that they can add a starting cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas participates in drills during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Washington Commanders are in need of a new cornerback after Benjamin St-Juste left the team to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

They are expected to find a cornerback with one of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which starts on April 24.

The Commanders might not find one with their first-round pick, but there is talent on Day 2 that could emerge as a starter for Week 1 in September.

CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson has the Commanders picking Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round.

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas warms up before a game against the Memphis Tigers.
Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas warms up before a game against the Memphis Tigers. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Thomas to the Commanders

Thomas was the ninth cornerback taken in the mock draft, which is a sign that he is one of the better players at his position going into the league.

Thomas will have to earn his spot early in training camp, but assuming he does, he could have a place in Washington's defense for many years.

