Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders are in need of a new cornerback after Benjamin St-Juste left the team to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
They are expected to find a cornerback with one of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which starts on April 24.
The Commanders might not find one with their first-round pick, but there is talent on Day 2 that could emerge as a starter for Week 1 in September.
CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson has the Commanders picking Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the No. 61 overall pick in the second round.
READ MORE: Commanders land new starting CB in former player's first mock NFL Draft
Thomas to the Commanders
Thomas was the ninth cornerback taken in the mock draft, which is a sign that he is one of the better players at his position going into the league.
Thomas will have to earn his spot early in training camp, but assuming he does, he could have a place in Washington's defense for many years.
READ MORE: Commanders QB paid a visit to one of college football's top freshman
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make announcement on WR
• Commanders urged to trade for $120 million superstar WR
• Adam Peters sees ‘monster’ potential in former Jets star for Commanders
• 2 prospects identified as 'ideal picks' for Commanders in the NFL Draft