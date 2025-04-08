Ex-Commanders star’s remark after signing with Vikings sounds like jab at Washington
The Washington Commanders earned an 'F' for their locker room on this year's NFLPA team report card.
While the Commanders have made steady improvements in several important areas for players and families, the brick-and-mortar upgrades tend to take a bit longer.
The training room in Washington got a 'C+', a little bit better, and the weight room earne a 'B-' mark, so slightly better still.
However, considering the Minnesota Vikings earned 'A' grades across the board in those areas, it should come as no surprise that Jonathan Allen felt like he'd upgraded a bit upon his arrival.
"I feel like I've been cheated my last eight years," Allen said when asked about his impression of the team facilities on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long.
No doubt Allen is enjoying the early stages of his time as part of the Vikings, but he also admitted on the episode that he thought he'd spend his whole career with the Commanders, who drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
It is no secret that Washington has been neglected as an organization before the arrival of a new ownership group led by managing partner Josh Harris, who received an 'A' grade from his players, including Allen at the time, for the clear efforts he and the group are making to better the franchise.
While that comment about the facility may sound like a bitter player bashing his team on the way out, that isn't the case, and Allen did share many positives about his former team and how it actually helped lead him to Minnesota.
"The Commanders had a really great culture last year, and that was the hardest part about leaving," Allen said. "When I was going into free agency, I told myself that I wanted to choose a team that has an established culture."
Allen feels like he's found that, and he'll welcome his former team in to face his new one as the Commanders will visit the Vikings during the 2025 regular season.
