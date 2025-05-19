Two Commanders' opponents among 'most improved' teams in 2025 NFL Draft
Like all of the other NFL franchises, the Washington Commanders set out this offseason looking to get better.
Those efforts come in waves, of course, starting with multiple runs at free agency, followed by the NFL Draft, and yet more free agency moves. Of course, trades make their presence felt in and between all the waves, as they did with the Commanders who traded for two stars to come join their offense.
In the draft, Washington made additions to several key areas of its roster, as well. Sitting down to find the four teams who helped themselves the most in the 2025 NFL Draft, it wasn't the Commanders making the list, but two of their upcoming regular-season opponents.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Week 3 | Sept. 21 | 1 p.m. ET on FOX
When the Raiders come to Northwest Stadium to face Washington they'll do so with the draft's top running back selected, Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.
They'll also bring in several players that were coveted by Commanders' fans and media. Players like cornerback Darien Porter, offensive lineman Charles Grant, and defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway.
In total, Las Vegas has 11 rookies that were selected in this year's draft, the first with new head coach Pete Carroll who is making his return to NFL coaching this season.
"The two obvious offensive building blocks are Ashton Jeanty and (receiver) Jack Bech," 33rd Team says of the Raiders' class. "Jeanty is well-known and will be an explosive offensive engine who opens up everything else for Geno Smith and Chip Kelly. He's an obvious star and should immediately be one of the five most productive backs in the NFL."
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Week 9 | November 2 | 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC
Two more popular names, offensive lineman Grey Zabel and safety Nick Emmanwori, will come with the Seahawks when they too come to Washington for a regular season clash.
Joining them will be tight end Elijah Arroyo and quarterback Jalen Milroe who round out the four top 100 picks for Seattle this season.
"Seattle entered this draft with a lot of picks and not many immediate needs. Their recent investments in this roster mean they're young and unproven, but not lacking overall talent. Seattle wisely played the board for needs but was also unafraid to make some great value additions that made sense," 33rd Team says.
"Seattle had my favorite four-player start to the draft of any team in the league. As usual, Seattle added elite athletes, including a historically good one in Nick Emmanwori. It's not just about movement ability and fit, though. Grey Zabel, Emmanwori, and Elijah Arroyo are outstanding players with Pro Bowl upside."
Fortunately for the Commanders, both of these most-improved teams from the NFL Draft have to travel to Northwest Stadium, giving the good guys a bit of an edge, but also understanding that this isn't your run-of-the-mill non-playoff team coming to town in Weeks 3 and 9.
