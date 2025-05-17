Commanders will be tested with heavy primetime schedule
The Washington Commanders will play in primetime or a standalone game in nearly half of their 2025 contests, which ranks among the most in the league.
The schedule will be a lot different than the year before, which is why ESPN insider John Keim believes the team will be tested.
Commanders' primetime schedule creates test
"Call it the schedule Jayden Daniels built. His popularity is one big reason why Washington will play five prime-time games and 10 games in what's considered a national window. The Commanders have seven national games in a row from Weeks 6-13, interrupted only by their bye -- with three night games in four weeks. It ties the record for the most prime-time games in franchise history -- they had five in 2013 and '17," Keim wrote.
"It's quite a jump for the franchise. Washington did go 2-1 in prime-time regular-season games last season -- and 2-0 in the postseason. The Commanders were a fresh team down the stretch last season and that helped them win seven consecutive games before losing to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. But this schedule -- the night games combined with the 10th-most miles traveled -- will test their endurance."
Washington cannot go much higher than it did a year ago after tripling its win total and going two wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but there are now expectations for the Commanders.
Washington anticipates being in the playoff hunt, and that means showing up when the lights are on them.
