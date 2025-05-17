Commander Country

Commanders starting lineup projections revealed

The Washington Commanders will look to build their starting lineups soon, but they should have a good chunk of the players listed by an analyst.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the win against Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks off the field after the win against Detroit Lions at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders still have a long time before their season opener on Sept. 7 against the New York Giants, but the starting lineup for the offense and defense is beginning to take shape.

The team is expected to have a few new starters on each side of the ball, but the Commanders core should be relatively the same as it was a year ago.

Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder projected all 32 teams' starting lineups, including the Commanders.

READ MORE: Analyst predicts slight Commanders regression in upcoming season

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders starting lineup projections

On offense, Holder has Jayden Daniels under center along with running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and Deebo Samuel, tight end Zach Ertz, new left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Nick Allegretti, center Tyler Biadasz, new right guard Nate Herbig and right tackle Brandon Coleman.

Holder highlighted the Commanders offensive line being a potentially different unit next season.

"The Commanders seem set offensively and don't have too many noteworthy position battles heading into training camp. However, the right side of the offensive line is interesting," Holder wrote. 

"Sam Cosmi is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs that could cause him to get a late start this season, while Coleman, Andrew Wylie and rookie Josh Conerly Jr. will compete at tackle. Wylie is also a candidate to fill in for Cosmi."

On defense, Holder has edge rusher Dorance Armstrong, defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw, defensive end Deatrich Wise, lineackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones and Mike Sainristil and safeties Will Harris and Quan Martin.

"Defensively, Washington's front seven appears set, where the only clear competition is between Wise and Clelin Ferrell at defensive end. In the secondary, rookie Trey Amos could push Jones for a starting spot, and it's anyone's game at safety," Holder wrote.

The Commanders will finalize their starting lineups during training camp later this summer.

﻿READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels gets honest take on sophomore slump concern

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• What we know about the Commanders' 2025 schedule so far

• Commanders set for rare international game after nine years

• Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals

• Commanders continue to bolster offense in 2026 mock draft

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News