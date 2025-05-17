Commanders starting lineup projections revealed
The Washington Commanders still have a long time before their season opener on Sept. 7 against the New York Giants, but the starting lineup for the offense and defense is beginning to take shape.
The team is expected to have a few new starters on each side of the ball, but the Commanders core should be relatively the same as it was a year ago.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder projected all 32 teams' starting lineups, including the Commanders.
Commanders starting lineup projections
On offense, Holder has Jayden Daniels under center along with running back Brian Robinson Jr., wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown and Deebo Samuel, tight end Zach Ertz, new left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Nick Allegretti, center Tyler Biadasz, new right guard Nate Herbig and right tackle Brandon Coleman.
Holder highlighted the Commanders offensive line being a potentially different unit next season.
"The Commanders seem set offensively and don't have too many noteworthy position battles heading into training camp. However, the right side of the offensive line is interesting," Holder wrote.
"Sam Cosmi is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs that could cause him to get a late start this season, while Coleman, Andrew Wylie and rookie Josh Conerly Jr. will compete at tackle. Wylie is also a candidate to fill in for Cosmi."
On defense, Holder has edge rusher Dorance Armstrong, defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw, defensive end Deatrich Wise, lineackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Jones and Mike Sainristil and safeties Will Harris and Quan Martin.
"Defensively, Washington's front seven appears set, where the only clear competition is between Wise and Clelin Ferrell at defensive end. In the secondary, rookie Trey Amos could push Jones for a starting spot, and it's anyone's game at safety," Holder wrote.
The Commanders will finalize their starting lineups during training camp later this summer.
