Analyst predicts slight Commanders regression in upcoming season
The Washington Commanders are coming off a 12-win season where they tripled their victory total from the previous year.
A lot of changes came to the team, but now Washington has a target on its back.
That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the team will finish 10-7 in 2025.
Commanders could suffer setback in 2025
"While the Commanders offense looks better than last year's group on paper, the club will struggle to match up against top offensive attacks with its lackluster pass-rushing unit," Moton wrote.
"Washington lost its 2024 sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr., in free agency. The Commanders will need more than Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Deatrich Wise to collapse the pocket on the edges. Frankie Luvu and Daron Payne must be active near the line of scrimmage on passing downs.
"Keep in mind that the Commanders played a fourth-place team schedule last season. This year, Washington will face seven postseason teams from the previous term: the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles (twice).
"In 2025, the Commanders have a difficult pathway to the playoffs, but they will remain in the mix with another double-digit-win campaign."
If the Commanders can find ways to patch up the holes on the defense as players step up and improve, they should be able to find their way back to the postseason for a second consecutive year with Jayden Daniels under center.
