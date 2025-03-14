Commanders re-sign OL who made history with Jayden Daniels
It took Jayden Daniels three NFL games to do something it took Trent Scott six seasons and three games to do, and they did it together as first-year teammates with the Washington Commanders.
On a Monday night in Cincinnati, Ohio the Commanders' rookie quarterback was involved in his first passing touchdown delivering a ball to his offensive lineman to give their team a two-score lead over the Bengals in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.
Just like that, Scott went down in Washington football history as one of the ultimate trivia question answers. On Thursday, he and the team agreed to a new deal that will bring him back for the 2025 NFL season.
"Veteran OL Trent Scott, who started the NFC Championship Game for the Commanders at right guard, is re-signing with Washington on a one-year deal," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Scott filled in for injured right guard Sam Cosmi who was hurt during the team's win over the Detroit Lions the week prior in the Divisional Round.
According to Pro Football Focus stat-tracking, Scott allowed three pressures in the loss, none of which resulted in a sack or hit to Daniels. In fact, in his 180 pass blocking snaps for the offense in 2024, Scott was credited with giving up just one hit to Daniels, and zero sacks.
The Commanders are Scott's fourth NFL team after starting his career as an undrafted free agent and making his pro debut with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
