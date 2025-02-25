Could Commanders target biggest risers in Daniel Jeremiah's new Top-50?
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Washington Commanders' braintrust is in Indianapolis this week, furthering their mission of scouting out the next wave of impact players for the franchise.
So too, is the rest of the NFL who like the Commanders are seeking out the best of the best in NFL Draft prospects.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah is arguably the most well-known draft analyst not currently employed by one of the 32 franchises and releases regular updates to his top 50 prospects list along with the usual array of mock drafts. His newest one has some big movers, and those shifts could indicate a change in the way we view who Washington might land in April's selection meeting.
BIGGEST RISERS
No. 19 - RUNNING BACK OMARION HAMPTON, NORTH CAROLINA
Hampton, a popular first round mock target for Commanders fans, moved up 10 spots to No. 19 in Jeremiah's second top 50.
"Hampton is a big, athletic back. As a runner, he likes to press the hole early before deciding to stay inside or bounce out wide. He has enough speed to capture the corner when he gets to the perimeter. He’s a loose runner and has make-you-miss ability in space. He has an impressive blend of power and balance on contact," says Jeremiah.
No. 29 - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN GREY ZABEL, NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Zabel moved up 19 spots to No. 29 in this second version of Jeremiah's top 50.
"Zabel is a versatile offensive lineman with excellent toughness and awareness. He lined up at left tackle in 2024, but he has played four O-line positions during his collegiate career. I believe he’s best suited to play guard at the next level. In pass pro, he has quick feet, stays square and catches/absorbs rushers," Jeremiah says of the lineman.
Among the top risers Hampton may have climbed out of reach of Washington with the 29th pick by ranking but given the lack of prioritization NFL teams have shown to running backs he still may be available when the team gets on the clock.
Still, with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler on the roster, the Commanders may opt to go another way themselves.
Meanwhile, Zabel has put himself right at the No. 29 position but is likely to come off the board sooner than Washington with a solid performance this week.
