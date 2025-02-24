Commander Country

Versatile Commanders defensive back could draw major free agency interest

Washington Commanders defensive back Jeremy Chinn could be signed by a number of teams in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) makes a reception against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half both were slow getting up after the play after colliding with Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) makes a reception against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half both were slow getting up after the play after colliding with Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders were excited to bring Jeremy Chinn on board a year ago to help their defense.

The former Carolina Panthers defensive back spent time both at safety and linebacker, proving his versatility, and he was able to do the same for the Commanders.

Now, Chinn is a free agent once again, and his versatility is reason to bring him back to the nation's capital.

READ MORE: College Football Playoffs standout could catch eye of Commanders at Scouting Combine

Jeremy Chin
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chinn could come back to Commanders

"The Commanders used Chinn as a safety/linebacker hybrid, and he was strong against the run," NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal writes.

Chinn, who turns 27 this week, brings a lot to the table, which should garner some interest from rival teams during free agency.

This means that the Commanders will have to pay a little more than they did a year ago for his services, and based on how many holes Washington has to fill this offseason, it may not be possible to bring him back.

READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason

• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News