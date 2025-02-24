Versatile Commanders defensive back could draw major free agency interest
The Washington Commanders were excited to bring Jeremy Chinn on board a year ago to help their defense.
The former Carolina Panthers defensive back spent time both at safety and linebacker, proving his versatility, and he was able to do the same for the Commanders.
Now, Chinn is a free agent once again, and his versatility is reason to bring him back to the nation's capital.
READ MORE: College Football Playoffs standout could catch eye of Commanders at Scouting Combine
Chinn could come back to Commanders
"The Commanders used Chinn as a safety/linebacker hybrid, and he was strong against the run," NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal writes.
Chinn, who turns 27 this week, brings a lot to the table, which should garner some interest from rival teams during free agency.
This means that the Commanders will have to pay a little more than they did a year ago for his services, and based on how many holes Washington has to fill this offseason, it may not be possible to bring him back.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency