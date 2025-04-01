One player ranks above Commanders' Jayden Daniels in young QB rankings
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a stellar rookie season.
While Daniels was terrific, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, he fell short to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso's 2020-25 quarterback rankings.
Though Stroud had a slight regression in 2024, Daniels still fell in just behind him at No. 2 on the list.
Daniels one spot behind Stroud
"From last year's article on Daniels -- "He'll instantly be one of the most explosive athletes at the position in the NFL, demonstrated uncanny downfield accuracy in the SEC, and has plenty of arm to make essentially every throw needed." Yep. That's precisely what Daniels showed during his runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024," Trapasso writes.
"I'll be the first to admit, his under-pressure play surprised me, and I didn't think he'd be able to breeze past NFL linebackers and defensive backs as a scrambler. He did repeatedly. He was excellent from inside the pocket, pressured or not, in essentially every situation, against any style of defense. Can Daniels grow from one of the best rookie seasons we've seen at the quarterback position in NFL history? Big ask."
Daniels will have a chance to prove himself in Year 2, where he will try to avoid a regression like Stroud had in 2024.
