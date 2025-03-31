Commanders have a glaring hole to fill before the NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders haven't been shy about adding top-tier talent this offseason for positions of need.
However, the team still has some work to do. The Athletic insider Ben Standig highlighted the team's need to add a defensive end.
Commanders have one big need remaining
"Splashy trades for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel addressed the offense’s primary needs," Standig writes.
"Moves on the defensive front have been more quantity over quality, particularly on the line. Enough to improve last season’s 30th ranked run defense or upgrade the pass rush? Maybe on the margins, but no DE with high-end potential exists. The remaining free-agent options are solid but trend older or risky. Trading for Trey Hendrickson might no longer be an option but it’s also a pricey one on multiple fronts if executed. The Commanders likely will draft help in the first two rounds. That means raising the group’s potential but what about Washington’s 2025 ceiling?"
It remains to be seen whether the Commanders make a big trade or find their upgrade in the NFL Draft, but either way, Washington's patterns suggest a move is coming.
