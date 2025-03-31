Commanders star Deebo Samuel looking phenomenal during offseason workouts
The Washington Commanders trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel has given fans and analysts something to be excited about next season.
Following a season with the San Francisco 49ers that didn't meet his usual production, Samuel is looking to show dedication to being the best he can be by sticking to a strict training schedule
A training video surfaced recently on social media, highlighting Samuel's speed and physical readiness. This has caught the attention of Commanders fans, who are excited to see Samuel have a great comeback season.
In the 2024 season, Samuel faced challenges, recording 51 receptions for 670 yards and three receiving touchdowns, along with 42 carries for 136 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown
Samuel expressed a strong motivation to be better with his new team. In his initial press conference, he talked about his readiness to embrace the challenges ahead.
"They're getting a motivated Deebo. I'm just ready to get back to work," Samuel said.
Samuel was admittedly overweight last season and is looking to change that this offseason. Samuel is out to show he's still a playmaking force and this video shows an encouraging sign for the organization to see his commitment.
Samuel has shown versatility as a dual-threat weapon, and the Commanders are looking for his skills to help complement star reciever Terry Mclaurin.
Fans have a good reason to be excited about Samuel's potential to elevate the team's offensive performance and for the Commanders to continue to build this season.
