PFF's Trevor Sikkema 'Very Excited' Commanders' Dan Quinn Gets 2nd Chance
There have been a lot of storylines to follow this offseason with the Washington Commanders.
Starting with the firing of former head coach Ron Rivera, the hiring of new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, and all the way to a massive roster and front office overhaul, there has been plenty to keep Commanders fans and media busy since we last saw competitive football.
And with all the changes the overall opinion appears to be there are brighter days ahead for Washington. But one move has to be the biggest, one story the most captivating, and for Pro Football Focus' lead NFL Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema it's the hiring of coach Quinn that moves the needle the most.
"They did make it to the Super Bowl. And I think that people don't give Dan Quinn enough credit for that."- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
"The Dan Quinn element to me is the biggest one. And the coaching staff particularly, you throw in Kliff Kingsbury being an offensive coordinator, that's obviously intriguing as well, but I'm really excited with Dan Quinn getting this second chance to be a head coach because I've felt like it's a long time coming," Sikkema said on the Locked On Commanders podcast. "Obviously what he did with the (Atlanta) Falcons, taking that team to the Super Bowl and the defense coordinator for the Cowboys over the last couple of years, and I just feel like every single step where he has gone, he's gotten the most out of his players.
In his introductory press conference Quinn said he's been waiting for his second chance to lead a team, quietly planning and thinking about the things he'd do differently. But the reality of it is, if he can generate similar success to his previous NFL stops then the Commanders should be in pretty good shape sometime in the next few years.
"They did make it to the Super Bowl," Sikkema continued. "And I think that people don't give Dan Quinn enough credit for that. Obviously they did not win it. It was the collapse of the game and everything, and I think that looms over his head. But Quinn put together an incredible team and he was an incredible coach."
Sikkema also mentioned it isn't necessarily fair for Quinn's history as a head coach to be totally discarded by some because of a quarter and a half, even if it was the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history.
"So I've been very excited for him to get a second crack at being a head coach and outside of the success, I think it's also because everywhere he has been, I feel like his players really like him a lot. It feels like they play really hard for him. He gets the most out of those guys. He looks at their strengths and weaknesses and puts them in position to succeed much more often than he would to fail," Sikkema said. "So now that he's in charge of not just the defensive side of the football, but the entire team in Washington, I am really excited to see what Quinn's going to do with this group."
