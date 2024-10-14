Commanders' Jayden Daniels After Competitive Loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE -- The Washington Commanders fell 30-23 on Sunday afternoon in Week 6 to the Baltimore Ravens.
While it wasn't a battle between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson, that's how many people billed it, and coming out of it even more people than before understand that the Commanders have a quarterback worth building around.
After the game, Daniels himself talked about how Washington can continue to build from the experience so that later on it can learn from wins even more than it has already.
"These are the type of games we want to be in and these (are the) type of games that we probably going to be in moving forward and you got to be able to pull those out," Daniels said after the loss. "This is the type of game you want to learn from and move on to the next."
Daniels himself will get plenty of opportunities to grow after throwing the ball 35 times on Sunday. That amount of attempts is a season high, and therefore a career high, and its only the second time this year he's attempted even 30 passes.
Defensively, Washington is going to need to pull as many lessons out of this loss - only their second of the season - as they get hurt in the statboxes and on the field.
On top of losing the game, the Commanders lost defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to injuries - which head coach Dan Quinn said he hoped to have more updates on Monday. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste also limped off the field, so there's a potential injury brewing there.
Overall, however, the Commanders came in wanting to compete - they did - and they'll look to improve for their next trip out next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
"We're right there. We're never going to give up. We're competing, we're fighting," Daniels also said. "We're moving on to the next."
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders HC Calls for Defensive Adjustments Against Ravens
• Commanders Star RB Out vs. Ravens
• How Much of a Challenge Does the Commanders Offense Present the Ravens?