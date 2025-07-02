Steelers could trade T.J. Watt to Commanders
The Washington Commanders could benefit from making a huge splash on the trade market before training camp starts later this month.
The offense looks strong, but the defense doesn't appear to be on the level of a Super Bowl contender.
That's why CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin named the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt if he were to be traded.
Watt to the Commanders?
"The Commanders primarily utilize a 4-3 defensive alignment, but Watt has put his hand in the dirt before; you can bet coach Dan Quinn would find a way to unleash Watt just as he did Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys," Benjamin wrote.
"This is a franchise focused on winning now, as evidenced by other offseason trades, and why not fork over big bucks to Watt while you have Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal? The pass rushing unit could still use a headliner, and Washington has plenty of cap space to use in 2026-2027."
Watt, 30, is dealing with a contract dispute with the Steelers, similar to how Terry McLaurin is with the Commanders.
Watt fills a massive need for the Commanders at the outside linebacker position, giving Washington the quarterback pressure it desperately needs after losing Dante Fowler Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
Not only would Watt be an upgrade but it would give the Commanders a true shot at competing for their first Super Bowl in 34 years.
