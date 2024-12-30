Robert Griffin III Wants to See Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Break His Records
The Washington Commanders are headed back to the postseason. With a 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, they have officially clinched a playoff berth.
To win a fourth straight game, rookie Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 24 of his 36 passes for 227 yards and three passing touchdowns and one interception. To add to his impact through the air, the LSU product and reigning No. 2 overall selection rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries.
After the big playoff-sealing win, Daniels also happened to set the rookie quarterback record for rushing yards in a season -- a record that stood for 12 years. The previous holder? Robert Griffin III, who was an absolute star in Washington during his rookie campaign.
Despite popular belief, the current NFL and college football analyst isn't upset about his record being broken. Instead, he's happy for the rookie signal-caller, as he shared on social media recently. He even wanted Daniels to break the record.
"I wanted Jayden Daniels to break my rookie rushing record because I’m not about rooting against the next generation. He EARNED IT. He is the FUTURE. Some of these old heads need to stop drinking all that haterade and lift up these young guys instead of tearing them down," Griffin shared.
Daniels certainly is the future. He's going to have the Commanders in a position to be competitive for years to come and he's been the best rookie outright this season.
