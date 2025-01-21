Stephen A. Smith Makes Jayden Daniels Super Bowl Prediction
After over three decades, the Washington Commanders are back in the NFC title game. They haven't made it this far in the playoffs since 1992, which comes after they posted their best regular season record since 1991.
Needless to say, it's been an impressive season in the DMV as they are set to take on their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game to look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
Being led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels could be seen as a disadvantage, though Daniels has been one of the best signal-callers in the postseason, even with Alex Smith discrediting him.
Daniels is playing his first NFL season since being drafted out of LSU and he's lived up to the bill and more. The narrative and hype around the former Heisman winner is growing rapidly with his postseason success, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is the most recent to sing the praises of Daniels, even making a sharp Super Bowl prediction.
"I ain't going to lie to y'all, this brother could [win the Super Bowl]," Smith said of Daniels.
Evidently, the Commanders are one of the four remaining squads left in the season. They beat the Eagles once and they nearly beat them both times. They're more than capable of rolling into Philadelphia and punching home a Super Bowl ticket.
From there -- Daniels would have to endure the stage of the big game in his first season, though there aren't many quarterbacks as even-keeled as the rookie.
It isn't crazy, at this point, to think Daniels could lead the Commanders to the big game or even a Super Bowl. Given the success in year one -- he's going to have the opportunity to lead Washington to the Super Bowl for years to come.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Jayden Daniels 2014 Tweet Predicted His Rise To Commanders Stardom
• Lions Defender Takes Virtual Path to Soothe Real Commanders Frustrations
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Offensive Players vs. Lions Divisional Round
• Another Rookie Was Hitting His Stride During Commanders' Win Over Lions