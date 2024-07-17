Super Bowl XVII Loss to Washington is Miami Dolphins' Biggest 'Do Over' Moment
Football is known as a game of inches, and it's also a game of moments where teams like the Washington Commanders either seize them, or let them slip through their fingers.
An untimely call against a Commanders receiver not lined up on the line of scrimmage, or a missed pass interference call in the end zone, a dropped pass, a missed tackle, or any number of things, and the results of a single game can be forever changed.
When those games come in the regular season and don't break your way they can be painful, but when they come in Super Bowls and turn in favor of Washington, the results can be fantastic.
Take, for example, Hall of Fame running back John Riggins' iconic 43-yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XVII to all but seal a 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and earn the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy. A run that we're getting to write about for the second time this week, by the way.
"Had Bokamper hung on to the pass, he would have waltzed into the end zone while giving the Dolphins a double-digit lead. Instead, Washington scored the go-ahead touchdown on John Riggins' iconic 42-yard run on its next possession."- Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
If it wasn't for the Miami Dolphins' 'biggest do-over of all-time' moment, the run may have never happened, or at least may not have been as impactful as it is today.
"The Dolphins' Killer B's held Washington to just 13 points through the first three quarters of Super Bowl XVII. With a 17-13 lead, Miami nearly took control of the game after defensive end Kim Bokamper nearly caught his own deflection of Joe Theismann's pass inside Washington's 5-yard line," CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo recalled. "Had Bokamper hung on to the pass, he would have waltzed into the end zone while giving the Dolphins a double-digit lead. Instead, Washington scored the go-ahead touchdown on John Riggins' iconic 42-yard run on its next possession. The Dolphins ended up losing the game 27-17."
Of course, that Washington possession was set up by an interception secured by safety Mark Murphy deep in his own end of the field. One play after the near disaster, and after a pretty impressive defensive play by Theismann to break up his own tipped pass, running back Clarence Harmon busted through the line to get a first down.
That drive did end in an interception on a deep ball from Theismann intended for receiver Charlie Brown. But the game ended in a 27-17 win, and was coach Joe Gibbs' first of three during his legendary run in Washington.
