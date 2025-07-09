Commanders' Terry McLaurin ‘unhappy’ as trade speculation builds
The Washington Commanders find themselves in a bit of a situation as they prepare for training camp with the hopes of taking over the NFC East crown and a potential Super Bowl run.
After missing a portion of voluntary OTAs, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin held out of the team's mandatory minicamp looking for a long-term contract extension.
The sides have recently come to an impasse of sorts, with McLaurin likely seeking more compensation he rightfully deserves, while the Commanders are hoping for a home-team type of deal. With the gap seemingly still wide, it has surfaced that McLaurin is 'unhappy' with the negotiations.
With the unknown surrounding whether or not McLaurin will don the W on his helmet next season, trade scenarios have begun to be thrown around.
In a recent article, Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick proposed an interesting trade partner for the Commanders if they were to be open to trading McLaurin: the New York Jets.
New York State of Mind
"Should the Jets pull off a trade for McLaurin, they'd pair him with young star Garrett Wilson—who has totaled 1,000+ yards in each of his first three seasons in the NFL," wrote Kadlick. "He would also bring some much-needed experience to a team that's been longing for an adult in the room."
The move would make sense for the Jets as they look to turn a new leaf under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets went out and signed Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback, so getting him another lethal target opposite of Garrett Wilson would do wonders for an offense that also has Breece Hall at running back and is looking to prove themselves after the Aaron Rodgers debacle.
McLaurin landing in New York would pair him with two former Ohio State Buckeyes, which could be the main appeal for him to play for the Gang Green.
However, despite wanting to be properly paid for his services, McLaurin would like to end up on a contending team with the goal of winning a Super Bowl. While intriguing, I feel it is very unlikely that McLaurin would want to end up on a team that is rebuilding, even if they were to shell out a large portion of money for him.
