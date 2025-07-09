Washington Commanders WR drawing buzz after big offseason, says Super Bowl champ dad
The Washington Commanders have an intriguing piece developing at wide receiver, and it just so happens his father is a three-time Super Bowl champion.
The Commanders selected Luke McCaffrey in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and after a developmental rookie season, momentum is building.
As second-year wideout McCaffrey gears up for a bigger role in 2025, his dad, NFL great Ed McCaffrey, recently shared some glowing remarks about his son's growth in an interview with Escapist Magazine.
Ed believes this offseason has been transformative for Luke, both physically and mentally, now that he’s had a full NFL calendar to train, prepare, and learn the system.
“He’s hungry, man. He’s hungry to get on the field, hungry to compete... I can already physically see the difference in him from last year to this year. And he’s very confident.”
Washington fans should also take note of McCaffrey’s football IQ. According to his father, Luke was tasked with learning all five receiver positions last year—an early sign of trust from the coaching staff. Add in the presence of newcomers like Deebo Samuel, a familiar face from Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers days, and Luke finds himself in a comfortable, well-structured environment.
“He loves ball and he loves his team. What a blessing to play for the Commanders. Great ownership, great GM, great head coach, great receiver room.”
Ed also praised offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, calling him “the perfect play-caller for Jayden Daniels,” and highlighting how the offense’s pace and creativity will create opportunities for every pass-catcher—including Luke.
“If you’re on the field as a receiver, you have a chance to get the ball at all times. There’s a lot of opportunity there.”
McCaffrey may still face an uphill climb in a deep receiver room, but his versatility, work ethic, and now a full offseason of development make him a name worth watching.
Whether it’s a bigger role on special teams, gadget plays, or more slot reps, Washington could see McCaffrey take the next step this season—and if his dad’s instincts are right, he’ll be ready for it.
