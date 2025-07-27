Commanders star returns to camp with a major catch
Terry McLaurin's absence from the start of Washington Commanders training camp raised eyebrows, especially with contract talks still unresolved.
But on Sunday, the star receiver reported to the team — though not quite at full strength.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports McLaurin is battling an ankle issue and will begin camp on the active/PUP list. The team also announced a corresponding roster move and released CB Fentrell Cypress. Washington head coach Dan Quinn welcomed McLaurin’s presence and emphasized the team's ongoing support.
“Terry McLaurin has reported, so we’re very happy about that,” Quinn said.
“He’ll start on the PUP List with an ankle, so he’ll be working with trainers, and the front office is continuing to work on a new deal for the star receiver.”
This move enables McLaurin to remain close to the team, work with trainers, and attend meetings, even as he recovers from the ankle issue that is expected to keep him off the field temporarily.
McLaurin himself spoke to reporters about being back with his teammates and the Washington fanbase ,and made it clear where his heart is.
“It is feeling good to be around my teammates and around the fans,” McLaurin said via WUSA9.
“I can't beat that at all. They showed me a lot of love and support, and I always try to give that back. Not just on the field, but off the field."
He also addressed the emotional tug-of-war that comes with contract negotiations and being away from the team.
“Man, it's unbelievable. That's the part that gives you joy,” he said. “You kind of lose sight of some things sometimes when the business gets involved, but I never lost sight of the way they supported me and the way that I pour into them and the way they poured into me. So at the end of the day, it's business, but it has nothing to do with them."
Washington now finds itself with breathing room. McLaurin’s presence relieves tension while giving the front office more time to negotiate without the cloud of an outright absence. The veteran wide receiver trained on his own during his brief holdout but is now back in Ashburn, building rapport with teammates and coaches — even if he's not yet taking reps.
For now, all eyes remain on McLaurin’s recovery and contract talks — both of which will shape the Commanders outlook heading into the 2025 season.
