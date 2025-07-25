Former Washington Commanders QB says New York Jets need to trade for $294 million QB
Training camp has just begun, and the New York Jets may already be facing a major setback. Quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the field Thursday with a reported toe injury, and former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III believes he knows the solution: trade for Kirk Cousins.
“If Fields is ruled out for the season, the Jets need to go get Kirk Cousins,” the former Commanders quarterback said on X.
Fields, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, hasn't played much football in recent months. He started six games for Pittsburgh last season before being replaced by veteran Russell Wilson, who now suits up for Commanders division rivals the Giants.
The Jets know all too well how quickly things can unravel at quarterback. In 2023, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into the season opener, leading to a 5-12 finish and last place in the AFC East. It was their ninth straight losing season and the fifth in a row with 10 or more losses.
While it’s still unclear how long Fields will be out, the Jets don’t necessarily have to take RGIII’s advice immediately. Still, Cousins is a name to watch. Currently with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins is in a quarterback competition with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and his long-term role with the team remains uncertain.
New York did announce that Fields avoided serious injury and he was spotted running around at practice on Friday. Still, it would be interesting to see if Kirk Cousins finds his way onto the Jets' wish-list.
