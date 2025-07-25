Washington Commanders keep continuity with return of key player
The Washington Commanders are still in the early stages of the preseason, as the outlook of the team is becoming clearer by each day.
Washington has already seen enough from one player to commit to him for the future.
On Friday, the Commanders announced they agreed to a contract extension with safety Percy Butler. The deal is expected to be for one year, tying Butler to the franchise through the 2026-27 season.
Butler is going into his fourth year in Washington after being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After contributing as a reserve during his rookie season, Butler stepped into the starting lineup in 2023. That season, he appeared in 15 games and made 13 starts, totaling a career-high 64 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and eight pass deflections.
Last year, Butler saw action in 17 games, starting in five of those appearances. He also played in all three playoff games. Butler recorded 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection.
Butler was a key piece on the Commanders' special teams units, accumulating 338 snaps, the fourth-most on the team, while playing on kick return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block. He slotted in as the seventh-best player on the team on special teams, grading out at 73.4 overall per PFF.
The 25-year-old is entering the final season of his four-year/$4.449 million rookie contract. Butler spent his college career at Louisiana from 2018-21. During his final year with the Ragin' Cajuns, Butler was named second-team All-Sun Belt after leading his team to a conference title. He totaled 169 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions while playing for the program.
Expect Butler to be a familiar face on defense and special teams for the Commanders once again in 2025.
The team added veteran Quan Martin to the room alongside Butler, Jeremy Reaves, and Will Harris this offseason.
Washington opens its preseason slate against the New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 8. The contest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
