A Commanders duo just got a huge nod from a top analyst
We are now fully entrenched in training camp, and the Washington Commanders are aiming to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.
The Commanders' offense, led by Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, is expected to elevate this season with new additions like Deebo Samuel joining the fray.
Washington's defense had holes in it a season ago, but they are also looking to take a step after bringing in help across the board, including the recent signing of future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller.
Speaking of linebackers, the Commanders have two of the best roaming the middle of the field in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu.
Luvu and Wagner form a formidable duo for Washington, and when ranking his top linebackers entering the 2025 season, Good Morning Football's Manti Te'o listed Wagner as his top linebacker in the league and rounded out his top ten with Luvu.
Commanding the Middle
Wagner, who, like Miller, is a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame, will be entering his 14th season in the league, while Luvu will be entering season eight.
The duo was solid for the Commanders in their first season, but is expected to help lead the defense to new heights in 2025.
They bring a wealth of experience and are two of the best in the game when it comes to consistency. Wagner made his mark in the league with the Seahawks playing with the 'Legion of Boom,' while Luvu burst onto the scene as a legit LB during his tenure with the Panthers.
Wagner brings consistent tackling and leadership, and is heralded as one of the best run-stopping linebackers in the NFL. However, he did miss a few games last season, and age-related decline is starting to become a thing.
Luvu, on the other hand, has shown versatility all over the field and had a career-best eight sacks as a pass rusher in 2024. While great at getting after the quarterback, it would be nice to see him polish up his coverage skills and tackling mechanics.
Together, they form one of the best duos the league has seen, and the Commanders are hopeful that they continue their strong play to help lead them to the promised land.
READ MORE: Commanders veteran makes his dual purpose clear
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders keep continuity with return of key player
• Former Washington Commanders QB says New York Jets need to trade for $294 million QB
• New Commanders star has just one job this season