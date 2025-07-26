Commander Country

A huge development in the Commanders' stadium saga

A deal to bring the team back to the Nation's Capital is getting closer. Here's the latest on the potential move to the RFK site and what it means for D.C.

Caleb Skinner

Jun 23, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Mayor of Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser speaks during the press conference to announce the 2023 MLS All-Star Game at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are just at the beginning of training camp as they head into the 2025 season.

There has been plenty to talk about from wide receiver Terry McLaurin's contract holdout, the team heading back to the RFK Stadium site, and, recently, the signing of future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller.

Much has been talked about surrounding the Commanders this offseason, but behind the scenes, the front office and government officials in Washington, D.C., have been working on getting them back home to the Nation's capital.

RFK stadium future
RFK Stadium future / Washington Commanders PR

An agreement has now been reached, and it appears that the Commanders are well-positioned to return to their original home as early as 2030.

Despite criticism from President Donald Trump, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser continued to double down on what makes the move grander than just returning the team to where it all started.

D.C. Mayor Makes the Case

Mayor Bowser couldn't be more right in her sentiments.

Bringing the Commanders back will not only bring a jolt to the greater fanbase, but it will also do wonders for the economy — bringing in jobs and cash flow into the local area.

The NFL is a cash cow. From the owners to the players and stadium workers, the NFL provides an opportunity for the community to flourish.

D.C. has been missing out on all the advantages of having an NFL team. With the Commanders now set to come back, the city and community will start to see the benefits as soon as ground is broken on the new stadium.

Published
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

