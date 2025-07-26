A huge development in the Commanders' stadium saga
The Washington Commanders are just at the beginning of training camp as they head into the 2025 season.
There has been plenty to talk about from wide receiver Terry McLaurin's contract holdout, the team heading back to the RFK Stadium site, and, recently, the signing of future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller.
Much has been talked about surrounding the Commanders this offseason, but behind the scenes, the front office and government officials in Washington, D.C., have been working on getting them back home to the Nation's capital.
An agreement has now been reached, and it appears that the Commanders are well-positioned to return to their original home as early as 2030.
Despite criticism from President Donald Trump, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser continued to double down on what makes the move grander than just returning the team to where it all started.
D.C. Mayor Makes the Case
Mayor Bowser couldn't be more right in her sentiments.
Bringing the Commanders back will not only bring a jolt to the greater fanbase, but it will also do wonders for the economy — bringing in jobs and cash flow into the local area.
The NFL is a cash cow. From the owners to the players and stadium workers, the NFL provides an opportunity for the community to flourish.
D.C. has been missing out on all the advantages of having an NFL team. With the Commanders now set to come back, the city and community will start to see the benefits as soon as ground is broken on the new stadium.
