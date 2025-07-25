Commanders star reveals the powerful story behind his new number
As eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller enters his 14th NFL season — now with the Washington Commanders — his jersey number may be changing, but his mindset remains the same.
Miller wore No. 58 during his 11-year run with the Denver Broncos. When he joined the Los Angeles Rams and later the Buffalo Bills, he switched to No. 40. Now, in burgundy and gold, Miller will suit up in No. 24.
For Miller, the number on his jersey doesn’t define his purpose. " 58 was taken and then 40 was taken too. I didn't want to be that guy to come in here and, it's not that serious. I just want to win games.”
Still, not just any number would do. "I'll put on whatever number you want me to. Not whatever number [laughs]. It's some numbers that I wouldn't put on,” he said. So why 24? "It just spoke to me," Miller said, adding that he’s only worn four numbers throughout his football journey —5 in junior high, 58 in Denver, 40 in L.A. and Buffalo, and now 24.
That choice comes with sentimental value. The number reminds him of one of his high school teammates. "One of my high school alumni, he had got injured, he was paralyzed from the neck down. His name was Cory Borner,” he said. “Me and my teammate Cyrus Gray at Texas A&M we both wore 24. That was his number that he wore in high school. So, we both wore 24 for one game.
The number also holds weight in the franchise’s football history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey wore 24 during his tenure with the franchise from 1999 to 2003. "And [Former NFL CB] Champ Bailey, he was here too, and he wore number 24 as well. So, that number just spoke to me in so many different ways,” Miller said.
And then came the final inspiration that extends beyond football. " And you can't forget the greatest 24 of them all, [Former Los Angeles Lakers SG] Kobe Bryant, a huge Kobe Bryant fan,” he added. “So, that number just spoke to me in so many different ways and yeah, I just decided to wear it.”
With legends like Champ Bailey and Kobe Bryant tied to the number, Miller knows 24 carries weight, and he’s ready to add his chapter to it in Washington.
