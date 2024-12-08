Commander Country

Three Games to Watch For Commanders Fans in Week 14

The Washington Commanders are on bye, so what games should their fans watch?

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56), linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56), linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders aren't playing football today, but there are still 11 games on the schedule today to watch.

Here's a look at three games to keep a closer eye on:

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX

This isn't necessarily a good game, but the Commanders should keep an eye on this one with the Saints coming up on the schedule next week.

Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

This is another potential blowout of a game. However, the Eagles and Commanders are in a two-horse race for the NFC East crown, and a Panthers win would help Washington inch closer to the lead.

The Eagles currently have a 2.5-game lead over the Commanders and the two teams meet in Washington for Week 16.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC

This is one of only two games left this week against a pair of teams projected to make the playoffs. The Chiefs have looked a little shaky over the last few weeks, and the Chargers have the tools to pull off an upset, but can they execute and make it happen at Arrowhead in primetime?

