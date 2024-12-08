Three Games to Watch For Commanders Fans in Week 14
The Washington Commanders aren't playing football today, but there are still 11 games on the schedule today to watch.
Here's a look at three games to keep a closer eye on:
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
This isn't necessarily a good game, but the Commanders should keep an eye on this one with the Saints coming up on the schedule next week.
Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
This is another potential blowout of a game. However, the Eagles and Commanders are in a two-horse race for the NFC East crown, and a Panthers win would help Washington inch closer to the lead.
The Eagles currently have a 2.5-game lead over the Commanders and the two teams meet in Washington for Week 16.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
This is one of only two games left this week against a pair of teams projected to make the playoffs. The Chiefs have looked a little shaky over the last few weeks, and the Chargers have the tools to pull off an upset, but can they execute and make it happen at Arrowhead in primetime?
