Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ties NFL Record With 8th Rookie of the Week Honor
The Washington Commanders knew they were going to have something special when they drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in this past April's draft. However, I am not sure that anyone expected him to acclimate himself to the league and perform up to the level that he has in such a short period.
Daniels put up another masterclass in the Commanders' 42-19 dogging of the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, completing 25/30 of his passes for 206 yards while adding another 34 yards on the ground. While those numbers might seem pedestrian, Daniels' biggest impact came by getting into the end zone where he scored a total of four on the day - three passing and one rushing.
Daniels' performance against the Tennessee Titans has now earned him his eighth Rookie of the Week honor, tying him with Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert for the most in NFL history.
Daniels' eighth selection as Rookie of the Week helped him surpass a tie with former Commanders' quarterback Robert Griffin III (2012), Alvin Kamara (2017), Baker Mayfield (2018), and Gardner Minshew (2019) and he will now have four more chances to leapfrog Herbert for the top spot.
The Commanders and Daniels had hit a bit of a lull over the past few weeks and it is his first such honor since winning his seventh back in Week 9 against the New York Giants.
Daniels and Washington have a bye week to get some rest and prepare for the rest of the season, and he will get his chance to pass Herbert when the Commanders take on the Saints in Week 15.
