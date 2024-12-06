Commander Country

Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update

Marshon Lattimore could return soon for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite trading for him at the start of November, Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has yet to make his debut for the team.

Lattimore was acquired by the Commanders along with a fifth-round selection in exchange for a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick hours before the NFL Trade Deadline.

While he's been dealing with a hamstring injury, Commanders coach Dan Quinn believes he is on the path towards returning to the field.

“More training we did today, some more Wednesday as we're going and then hopefully we'll see this trend continue to come up," Quinn said at the beginning of the week. "So, I'll give everybody a better assessment health wise with the team on Monday. But we're certainly pleased with the direction that it's headed and if we hit all the steps in the process, then we will and we'll let it rip. But until then we'll keep going through it, but he's certainly trended in the right spot man.”

If Lattimore is healthy, he could make his debut against his former New Orleans Saints team in Week 15 inside Caesars Superdome on Dec. 15.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans

• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?

• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick

• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News