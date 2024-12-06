Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
Despite trading for him at the start of November, Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has yet to make his debut for the team.
Lattimore was acquired by the Commanders along with a fifth-round selection in exchange for a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick hours before the NFL Trade Deadline.
While he's been dealing with a hamstring injury, Commanders coach Dan Quinn believes he is on the path towards returning to the field.
“More training we did today, some more Wednesday as we're going and then hopefully we'll see this trend continue to come up," Quinn said at the beginning of the week. "So, I'll give everybody a better assessment health wise with the team on Monday. But we're certainly pleased with the direction that it's headed and if we hit all the steps in the process, then we will and we'll let it rip. But until then we'll keep going through it, but he's certainly trended in the right spot man.”
If Lattimore is healthy, he could make his debut against his former New Orleans Saints team in Week 15 inside Caesars Superdome on Dec. 15.
