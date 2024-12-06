Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
In his first outing as the general manager of the Washington Commanders, it appears Adam Peters nailed the NFL Draft.
Not only is his first pick, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award but his entire class is stocked with contributors.
Peters even dipped into the undrafted free agent pool to add special teams contributors like safety Tyler Owens and tight end Colson Yankoff to his first Washington roster.
As the Commanders make a push for the playoffs in their first year under head coach Dan Quinn, Peters is and has stayed busy behind the scenes prepping for his next steps - specifically his second NFL Draft, coming in April of 2025.
One target he may have his eyes on is offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who recently made his future intentions known via a statement from his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
"Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons has declared for the NFL draft," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week. "Simmons had season-ending knee surgery after the Oregon game, but his new agent Drew Rosenhaus said surgery went well and he’s already ahead of schedule with his rehab."
According to Schefter, Rosenhaus also shared a statement saying, “Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick."
How high a first-round pick Simmons might be is to be debated in the coming months, but to say he'll be one of the top tackles evaluated during the pre-draft process is no understatement.
Given the performance of rookie left tackle Brandon Coleman for Washington this season there is confidence surrounding the future of the offensive line that also has center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Sam Cosmi signed to multi-year deals that run beyond this season.
Many project Peters to target an offensive tackle early in next year's draft, and with Simmons on the board now, that talent pool just got a bit deeper.
