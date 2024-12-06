Commander Country

Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut

The Washington Commanders are happy to have one of their running backs return.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are happy that they offered running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. a second chance.

Rodriguez, a sixth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft, was cut by the team ahead of the 53-man roster deadline out of training camp. He bounced from the practice squad to the active roster throughout the season until he was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9. Two weeks later, he was released, only to come back three days later.

Even though Rodriguez has had ups and downs, Commanders coach Dan Quinn admires his attitude.

"One of the hardest parts of the job is releasing somebody and that happens at the biggest junction as you know, like at the end in the training camp," Quinn said of Rodriguez. "And for some they're going go come back, whether it's on the practice squad or the 53. And for others it's the end of the road. And so, the amount of players that have offered up what's going on here with their teammates, I've tried to share that to them because it's not like that everywhere that they feel a connection of things being different here in a locker room full of people that are pulling in the same direction. And so, I try to share that with them and Chris would be an example of that. How badly he wants to be a part of it here and vice versa.”

With Austin Ekeler likely out for the season, Rodriguez should become a key piece to the Commanders run game behind Brian Robinson Jr.

