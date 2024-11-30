Titans vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed
The Washington Commanders are back in action tomorrow as they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
While the Commanders are favored to win against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Titans are in a rhythm after beating the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on the road in Week 12.
Even with the Titans coming into the game with momentum, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Commanders will come out on top with a 24-21 affair.
"The Commanders suddenly don't look like the same team, especially on offense. The Titans are coming off an impressive road victory against the Texans. The Commanders lost at home to Dallas last week. They won't lose two in a row, but this will be close," Prisco writes.
The Commanders are favored in this game, but as the team learned last week, no games are easy.
With the weather getting colder and the stakes getting higher, games in December are where the playoff teams begin to emerge. The Commanders can only hope that they find themselves on top.
Kickoff between the Titans and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
