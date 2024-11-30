Titans vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders host the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are back in action tomorrow as they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.

While the Commanders are favored to win against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Titans are in a rhythm after beating the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on the road in Week 12.

Even with the Titans coming into the game with momentum, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes that the Commanders will come out on top with a 24-21 affair.

"The Commanders suddenly don't look like the same team, especially on offense. The Titans are coming off an impressive road victory against the Texans. The Commanders lost at home to Dallas last week. They won't lose two in a row, but this will be close," Prisco writes.

The Commanders are favored in this game, but as the team learned last week, no games are easy.

With the weather getting colder and the stakes getting higher, games in December are where the playoff teams begin to emerge. The Commanders can only hope that they find themselves on top.

Kickoff between the Titans and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

