Commanders' Jayden Daniels Facing Cold Temperatures

Jayden Daniels will battle the cold as the Washington Commanders play the Tennessee Titans.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is facing the first December of his career, and cold weather is on the way.

The temperatures in Landover, Maryland at Northwest Stadium will teeter from the high 40's and low 30's for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is preparing Daniels for the cold.

“Yeah, I mean, we've had some colder temperatures recently, but I think that's one of those deals you just have to go play," Kingsbury said. "I think one guy that I always point to is [Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes never played in cold weather and he's about as good as I've ever seen now in Kansas City. So, it's just a thing that the great ones adapt to and compete and find a way to get it done.”

Daniels has done a great job adapting to his new circumstances all season long, and even though the Commanders have lost their last three games, the team hopes the potential Rookie of the Year can find a way to move around this obstacle with ease.

Daniels and the Commanders will face the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

