What Dan Quinn Said About Marshon Lattimore's Availability For Commanders-Titans
Fresh off three straight losses, the Washington Commanders are looking for a bounce-back victory with an upcoming game coming against the Tennessee Titans. The Commanders are 5.5-point favorites and should be able to take down a three-win Titans team.
However, Washington is still unlikely to see the debut of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He arrived to D.C. following the trade from the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.
On Friday, the team revealed their game statuses for Sunday's contest, with Lattimore being listed as doubtful. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn recently talked about the cornerback's availability.
“He, in fact, we're going to go huddle up now. We did three practices to get some space. We're going to check on the speeds and just kind of go all the way through it," Quinn said. "We're pumped that he's certainly closer, but we're going to huddle up today and end of tomorrow to see where exactly we stand.
"We got a pretty strong process to go through and the player is a part of that too. So, we're going to make all decisions, protect the team first, but man, is it good to have him back out there and get going. You can feel his energy about it too.”
The Commanders have an upcoming bye week following their contest against Tennessee. Him missing another game and delaying his debut in the burgundy and gold will essentially give him two weeks to ramp up and get ready to go.
Right now, Washington is in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot. Having Lattimore 100% for the playoffs should be their primary focus. Giving him four or so games to get into game shape could be huge for the club.
