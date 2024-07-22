Top 3 Issues Washington Commanders Need to Resolve in Training Camp
The Washington Commanders will open training camp under a whole different light than we've seen in recent years.
Sure, we've seen excitement surrounding the Commanders before, and last year's fan attendance at training camp proved that. But this year's excitement is different because as much hope as there is that this year will be better, finally, the longterm future looks brighter than ever.
Some of that has to do with what's going on off the field, certainly, but there's a lot of good happening in the Washington locker room as well.
Still, there are three issues the Commanders need to resolve in training camp before they can fully hit high gear on an exciting 2024 campaign.
ISSUE 1: OFFENSIVE LINE
The foundation of any home is hardly ever noticed if it's solid. It's when the thing crumbles and cracks that it gets paid the most attention.
Similarly, the offensive line is the platform which the entire offense leaps off of or collapses on top of.
This year the unit will once again have three new starters. Center Tyler Biadasz joins right guard Sam Cosmi and right tackle Andrew Wylie, but the left side is a near-complete mystery.
We assume left guard Nick Allegretti will eventually win that job, but the left tackle position is up in the air.
Rookie Brandon Coleman and veteran Cornelius Lucas figure to be the main two candidates fighting for the left tackle spot, and Washington will need to figure out which guy is right for the job before it can truly prepare for the regular season.
ISSUE 2: CORNERBACK No. 2
Will it be second-year player Emmanuel Forbes or veteran free agent Michael Davis? That's the presumed contest and Benjamin St-Juste appears to have his job all but locked up at this point. Though these things can turn on a dime sometimes.
Forbes struggled mightily in his rookie season but many chalk that up to poor coaching as much as they do his inability to physically match some of the best receivers in the NFL.
That weight Forbes is feeling on his shoulders entering his second training camp is his future in the league as many have already noted him down as the loser in this battle.
After fielding the worst secondary in the NFL last year the Commanders figure they've upgraded the unit with free agent Jeremy Chinn and by putting Quan Martin at free safety full-time (at least as full-time as he can be through OTAs and minicamp). Now they're looking for a rebound by St-Juste, a boost from rookie slot corner Mike Sainristil, and either a resurgence by Forbes or a replacement in Davis.
ISSUE 3: JAYDEN DANIELS
Daniels himself is not an issue. He's been nothing less than stellar since getting drafted No. 2 overall in April.
The question - and issue - is, how much risk do you take with your franchise rookie?
Legendary quarterback Joe Theismann says none. Don't play him one snap in a preseason contest, he says.
Others, however, believe the rookie needs as many reps as possible.
Then there's the middle who want to lean on joint practices for the best in-game experience without the risk and little-to-no full contact potential before the regular season.
There's no right answer, really, only the one that will be criticized or praised through the unfair lens of hindsight when Daniels thrives or struggles. Still, it's an issue coach Dan Quinn and his staff have to figure out.
