Top tight ends to watch at the NFL Combine for Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders, like many teams, will be keeping a close eye on the tight end group at the upcoming NFL Combine.
With several prospects displaying unique skill sets, this year’s class offers a mix of blocking ability, pass-catching prowess, and versatility.
Here are prospects that Commanders fans should take notice of this weekend at the Combine:
Tyler Warren (Penn State)
One of the most versatile tight ends in this class is Tyler Warren from Penn State. Warren had a remarkable 2024 season, leading the Big Ten with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance earned him a seventh-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
According to Pro Football Focus: "Warren is a do-it-all tight end whom any coach would love to integrate into their offense. While he may not possess elite twitch or flexibility to unlock the entire route tree, his value as both a blocker and pass-catcher makes him a first-round-worthy selection."
Colston Loveland (Michigan)
Michigan’s Colston Loveland brings a different skill set, standing out as a natural pass catcher. Loveland's 2024 season was impressive, with 53 receptions for 560 yards and two touchdowns. Despite Michigan's struggling passing offense, Loveland accounted for significant percentages of the team's receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus notes: "Loveland lacks the density to be a full-time inline tight end at the next level, but his tall frame, reliable hands, and crisp routes make him an appealing option in the passing game. Whether lined up in the slot or out wide as an 'X' receiver, Loveland’s versatility adds another layer to his potential impact."
Gunnar Helm (Texas)
Texas tight end Gunnar Helm has developed into one of the most dangerous tight ends after the catch. Helm had a breakout 2024 season for Texas, recording 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games, averaging 12.8 yards per catch.As highlighted by Pro Football Focus:
"Helm has emerged as one of the best after-the-catch tight ends in this class. Though not the strongest run blocker, he displays solid footwork in pass protection. If he can improve his strength, Helm has the potential to be a TE2 with eventual starting upside."
Mason Taylor (LSU)
Another intriguing name to watch is Mason Taylor from LSU, who is still growing into his frame. Mason Taylor's 2024 season at LSU saw him amass 55 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns.
Pro Football Focus states: "He is still young and growing into his frame, but his current skill set projects him as a TE2/3 with the ability to line up detached from the line of scrimmage. If he can add strength, Taylor could develop into a more complete and consistent contributor at the next level."
As the NFL Combine approaches, the Commanders and the rest of the league will get a closer look at this talented tight end group. Each of these players has a unique skill set that could make an impact at the next level, and their performances in Indianapolis could solidify their draft stock.
