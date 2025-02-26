Washington Commanders’ NFLPA report card reflects shift in culture
The Washington Commanders made a significant leap in the NFLPA’s third-annual team report card rankings, finishing 11th after two straight years at the bottom.
"The Commanders’ improved rating reflects how meaningful improvements to players’ daily experience can be achieved, even with physical facility limitations," the NFLPA stated.
This turnaround in Washington was led by new head coach Dan Quinn, who finished as the No. 1 ranked head coach in the league. The team also made key investments in player amenities, including an upgraded food program and enhanced family support.
Here are the category grades from the NFLPA report card, showing the areas where Washington has made progress and where work remains.
Key Areas of Improvement
Treatment of Families (B+, 11th | Last Year: 32nd) – The team began providing daycare during home games, though they remain one of 10 teams without a family room. The report notes, "The players report that the team frequently organizes family events," ranking 2nd in the NFL.
Food & Dining (B+, 12th | Last Year: 26th) – Players gave high marks for food taste and freshness, with an 8.74 out of 10 rating for taste (9th) and 9.00 for freshness (8th).
Team Travel (A, 4th | Last Year: 22nd) – A major improvement, with "95% of players believing they have a comfortable amount of personal space on flights," up from just 50% last year.
Ownership (A, 8th | Last Year: 31st) – Owner Josh Harris received a 9.24 out of 10 rating for willingness to invest in facilities, ranking 10th in the league. The report states, "The players feel that Harris significantly contributes to a positive team culture," ranking him 4th among NFL owners.
Areas Still in Need of Improvement
Locker Room (F, 29th | Last Year: 32nd) – Players still cite inadequate space, with the report noting, "Only 43% of players feel they have enough room in their individual lockers, ranking 31st in the league." Additionally, 37% report ongoing plumbing issues.
Weight Room (B-, 25th | Last Year: 27th) – The players like the quality of the equipment (16th overall) but say they need a larger space to train (29th).
Nutrition (C+, 29th | Last Year: 30th) – Washington remains near the bottom of the league in this category, with only 66% of players reporting they receive an individualized nutrition plan (31st).
The Commanders rise from last place to 11th overall shows a significant culture shift within the organization. While improvements in coaching, family support, and travel have elevated player satisfaction, the report makes it clear: Washington’s facilities still need major upgrades to match the team’s newfound momentum.
