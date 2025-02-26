Where did Commanders QB Jayden Daniels rank among quarterbacks last season?
The Washington Commanders have their franchise quarterback, and CBS Sports is giving him the recognition he deserves.
In their latest quarterback rankings, Jayden Daniels was placed at No. 2, behind only Patrick Mahomes. His electrifying rookie season for the Commanders made him one of the most dangerous playmakers in the NFL, helping the team reach unexpected heights.
Washington wasn't expected to be serious contenders, but Daniels changed that narrative. His ability to dominate both as a passer and a runner made him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Leading his team deep into the postseason, he showed a level of confidence and composure rarely seen in first-year players.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin highlighted just how special Daniels was in his first year.
"He wasn't just an impressive rookie. He was one of the most effortlessly dynamic dual threats in the entire NFL. Not only did the slippery LSU product total 37 scores, including playoffs, but he looked entirely unfazed during Washington's surprise journey to the NFC title game. He could've won MVP."
Daniels’ performance in Washington proved he is already among the NFL’s elite. His ability to deliver in crucial moments, combined with his poise under pressure, helped the Commanders make a shocking run to the NFC Championship.
With his breakout season, Daniels has cemented himself as one of the league’s brightest young stars. If his rookie year was just the beginning, the future in Washington looks incredibly promising.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency