Commanders to talk contract extension of star WR in-house, per general manager
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for another active offseason after a surprising run to the NFC Championship in 2024. The NFL Scouting Combine is kicking off this week as scouts evaluate their next NFL Draft picks before free agency gets underway in March.
Much of the focus has been on what is happening between the draft, free agency, and what will happen with the trade request from star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, but some future things are being talked about this week as Commanders' general manager Adam Peters was posed with a question regarding the upcoming contract talks with All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
"Yeah, I don't think we're going to get into those conversations and if we do those will probably remain private, but first of all, congratulations to Terry on his wedding with Kaitlyn. We love Terry, he's a great Commander and we're really looking forward to having him again next year."
Peters was pretty coy in talking about future contract talks with McLaurin and his camp, but the two sides will be handling this in-house when the right moment comes rather than letting it publicly get out. McLaurin's current contract is set to go through the 2025 season before he can become a free agent. While there is a possibility that McLaurin could end up entering free agency in 2026, it seems highly, and I mean highly unlikely that he does not end up back in Washington where he has spent his entire career.
With the trajectory the Commanders are on McLaurin now sees himself playing for a contender, and add in the fact that he had his best season as a pro teaming up with Jayden Daniels, and it makes it seem that much harder that he would want to leave such a great situation.
