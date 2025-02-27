Potential replacements for Jonathan Allen on Commanders' defensive line
With star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen possibly on the trade block, the Washington Commanders may need to reinforce their interior defensive line.
While defensive tackle Daron Payne remains a key piece for the Commanders, adding depth and impact players will be crucial.
Here are three potential free-agent defensive tackles who could help Washington fill the void this off season:
Sheldon Rankins (Cincinnati Bengals)
Rankins, who spent last season with the Bengals, played in just seven games due to injuries, recording 12 tackles and one sack. Despite limited availability, Rankins has a proven track record as a disruptive interior pass rusher. His quickness and ability to collapse the pocket make him an intriguing rotational option for Washington, especially if they’re looking for a cost-effective veteran presence.
Javon Kinlaw (New York Jets)
Kinlaw, a former first-round pick, played in all 17 games for the Jets last season, posting 27 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. After struggling with injuries early in his career, he finally showcased his potential as a pass rusher and run defender. At just 26 years old, Kinlaw offers high upside and could be a strong addition to Washington’s defensive front if the team looks to invest in a younger talent with breakout potential.
DJ Jones (Denver Broncos)
Jones played all 17 games for the Broncos last season, recording 33 tackles and one sack. A reliable run-stopper, he brings a physical presence to the interior line. If Washington prioritizes improving its run defense, Jones could be a strong fit alongside Payne as a durable and experienced option.
If Jonathan Allen is eventually traded, these three free agents could help Washington maintain a formidable defensive line heading into next season.
