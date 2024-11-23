Two Key Cowboys Ruled Out vs. Commanders, Won't Travel With Team
The Washington Commanders are looking to get back on track. They're currently on a two-game losing streak after a Thursday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles over a week ago. They've had an extended break and now host the Dallas Cowboys.
The Commanders, who hoist a 7-4 record, will have a good opportunity to pick up a much-needed win. The Cowboys are 3-7 on the season and are playing with a backup quarterback at the helm.
On Saturday, the Cowboys got even more bad injury news as they're set to travel to D.C. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas will be without cornerback Trevon Diggs and guard Zack Martin, as neither are on the road with the team.
"Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and G Zack Martin will not travel with the team to Washington and now have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Commanders," Schefter reported. "Also, Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks was not activated today and he will not play Sunday vs. Washington."
The Cowboys will remain shorthanded as they take on an NFC East rival, and Washington -- led by former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn -- should be able to pick up a much-needed victory.
The Commanders are still shorthanded themselves, though, as Marshon Lattimore still isn't slated to make his debut in the burgundy and gold as he arrived at the trade deadline with an injury. Other than that, Washington is shaping up to be quite healthy and ready to go.
With rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels leading the offense, it'll be interesting to see what level of turnaround the Commanders can find after two straight losses. How they face adversity in Week 12 will set the tone for the club as it pertains to their status as playoff contenders.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
• Marshon Lattimore's Official Game Status For Commanders-Cowboys
• Commanders Defense Has Played Well, Needs to Finish Better
• Commanders Dorance Armstrong Jr. Feeling 'More Urgency' Facing Cowboys