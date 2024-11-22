Commander Country

Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys

Marshon Lattimore now knows if he will make his Washington Commanders debut against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have yet to see trade deadline acquisition Marshon Lattimore debut as he has been healing from a hamstring injury.

While there was hope that Lattimore would make his debut this week against the Dallas Cowboys, the star cornerback is out for the team's Week 12 contest.

There is hope that Lattimore will get to make his debut in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, but if he doesn't, he will have to wait until after the team's Week 14 bye to put a Commanders uniform on.

Lattimore, 28, hasn't played since Oct. 27 when the New Orleans Saints played the Los Angeles Chargers. Days later, Lattimore was traded to the Commanders along with a fifth-round pick for three 2025 draft selections.

The time out is giving Lattimore a chance to fully learn the Commanders defensive system without going out on the field for a rough draft. These games are crucial for the Commanders down the stretch, and having Lattimore ready, and most importantly healthy, will be key for Washington as it tries to nab a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.

With Lattimore on the sidelines, the Commanders will look to grab a win against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders RB Drops Out of NFL Network Analyst's Top Rankings

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'In Position to Win' Rookie of the Year Award

• Will Marshon Lattimore Make Commanders Debut vs. Cowboys?

Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News