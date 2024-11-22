Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders have yet to see trade deadline acquisition Marshon Lattimore debut as he has been healing from a hamstring injury.
While there was hope that Lattimore would make his debut this week against the Dallas Cowboys, the star cornerback is out for the team's Week 12 contest.
There is hope that Lattimore will get to make his debut in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, but if he doesn't, he will have to wait until after the team's Week 14 bye to put a Commanders uniform on.
Lattimore, 28, hasn't played since Oct. 27 when the New Orleans Saints played the Los Angeles Chargers. Days later, Lattimore was traded to the Commanders along with a fifth-round pick for three 2025 draft selections.
The time out is giving Lattimore a chance to fully learn the Commanders defensive system without going out on the field for a rough draft. These games are crucial for the Commanders down the stretch, and having Lattimore ready, and most importantly healthy, will be key for Washington as it tries to nab a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.
With Lattimore on the sidelines, the Commanders will look to grab a win against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
