Commanders Dorance Armstrong Jr. Feeling 'More Urgency' Facing Cowboys
When the Washington Commanders face off against the Dallas Cowboys this week, the stakes will be high for defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr.
The Commanders are counting on Armstrong’s knowledge of his former team to gain an edge in this critical NFC East matchup.
The playoff hopes for Washington hang in the balance, and Armstrong’s connection to this game adds an extra layer of intrigue.
Armstrong, who spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys, left and joined the Commanders this offseason along with head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., and he's eager to make his mark against the team that drafted him.
“Absolutely. I feel like it's one of the biggest games for me,” Armstrong said. “I mean, every game is a big game, but obviously when you play the team you came from, you just have a more urgency or something. I don't know what it is about that, but that's what it is right now for me.”
Having practiced against the Dallas offensive line for years, he understands their tendencies and shared that knowledge with his new teammates.
“I know pretty much almost the entire line of how they play, so I'm able to give the guys what I can give them and give them a little advantage,” Armstrong said.
Cooper Rush is also no stranger to Armstrong, who witnessed the quarterback's ability to manage games firsthand during their time with the Cowboys.
“Cooper can run the offense. I've been there to see him win games, but he can play. He knows what he's doing. He's a good dude. I like him,” Armstrong said.
As Washington aims to keep their playoff hopes alive, Armstrong’s familiarity with Dallas could be a critical X-factor in this division matchup.
The Commanders are set to face off against the Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
